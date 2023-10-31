Valdosta State University student from Paulding County killed in shooting incident

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has launched an extensive inquiry into the tragic death of a 21-year-old Valdosta State University student, Brianna Long, who hails from Paulding County. The incident occurred at the Pier Bar in Remerton, a small town adjacent to the Valdosta area in South Georgia.

According to GBI investigators, Long was shot while she and her fellow bar workers were in the process of closing the establishment. The gunfire erupted from an altercation that had unfolded outside the bar, involving a substantial crowd of people.

Multiple vehicles in the vicinity were also damaged during the altercation.

The GBI is actively working to uncover the circumstances surrounding this shocking incident, hoping to shed light on the events leading up to the untimely demise of this Valdosta State University student.

Local authorities and the GBI are urging anyone with information related to this case to come forward and assist in their ongoing investigation, as they seek justice for Long and her grieving family.