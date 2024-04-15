USPS Postmaster General to testify under oath about North Georgia mail problems

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will testify under oath to a senate committee on Tuesday about the postal dysfunction in North Georgia.

Sen. Jon Ossoff plans to publicly question DeJoy between 10 a.m. and noon in a hearing when the US Senate Security and Governmental Affairs Committee meets.

The testimony comes as nearly every member of Georgia's congressional delegation has been asking DeJoy for answers.

"We simply want to know what the problem is, what the solution is," said Congressman Mike Collins, a Republican who represents the 10th District. "When do you plan on implementing those solutions so when the people of Georgia can get back to some sense of normalcy?"

Collins said that DeJoy just agreed to speak with him on the phone later this month, following a letter he sent in December.

Since then, the opening of the postal service's processing and distribution center in Palmetto hasn't helped.

It opened in February and was supposed to make the service more efficient.

Collins said the opposite has happened.

"My question is what is happening in Palmetto? Have you caused a bigger problem by trying to upgrade a system in Palmetto, Georgia?" he asked.

Another bipartisan group sent DeJoy a letter on Friday.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 17: U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies during a House Oversight Subcommittee on Government Operations and Federal Workforce hearing on Capitol Hill May 17, 2023 in Washington, DC.

"As USPS implements changes to its network, USPS must ensure no Georgians, especially those with limited mobility options and urgent needs, are left behind for the sake of modernization," it reads.

They also asked the Inspector General to expand his audit of the Palmetto facility.

A livestream of Tuesday's hearing will be available online.

In a previous statement, the post office apologized for the problems and provided a statement, stating, "Local management has been made aware of the concerns of some local customers regarding their mail delivery and are working quickly to resolve any issues." They also shared a contact number for customers experiencing problems: 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777).