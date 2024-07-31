Usher's mom launching mobile food trailer named J's Smoke House

article

The mother and manager of one of the most famous R&B singers in the world—Usher—is celebrating the launch of her new mobile food trailer, J's Smoke House, on Aug. 2.

Jonnetta Patton, mother and manager of Usher Raymond, also works with Grammy-nominated producer James "JLack" Lackey and has been involved in several film and television productions.

J. Lack, Jonnetta Patton, Naviyd Raymond, Usher, Jennifer Goicoechea Raymond and Usher "Cinco" Raymond V attend the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

In 2016, Patton launched J's Kitchen Culinary Incubator, a DeKalb-based company that provides aspiring chefs and caterers with commercial kitchen space, equipment, and more, including virtual cooking workshops. The initiative aimed to support and nurture culinary talent by offering the necessary resources to succeed.

In 2019, Patton partnered with HUNGRY, an online marketplace that connects independent chefs to businesses and catering events. This collaboration further expanded her influence and support within the culinary community.

Earlier this year, Patton was honored by Sysco Foods for her successful journey in the culinary industry at the Women En Blanc Honors Brunch during the Essence Festival.

J's Smoke House will blend the tradition of authentic barbecue with innovative flavors. It will also have a second grill used to prepare delicious vegan options.

The grand opening celebration will take place at 6 p.m. on Aug. 2 at 3996 Pleasantdale Road, Suite 104b, in the Embry Hills neighborhood. Click here to sign up.