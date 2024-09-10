Usher: Rendezvous in Paris hits Atlanta theaters
ATLANTA - This weekend, you don't have to call! Usher Raymond is inviting all the superstars around the metro Atlanta area to check out his new film, "Usher: Rendezvous in Paris," bringing his vibrant performances to the silver screen for one weekend only.
Think of the film as a sort of mashup between a concert and a documentary, showing never-before-seen costumes, effects and the same hits fans have come to know and love since Usher hit the scene in the late 90s. Can you handle it?
Usher: Rendezvous in Paris was filmed during Paris Fashion week at La Seine Musicale in 2023. It will be shown in 2,000 theaters worldwide between September 12 and 15.
Here's where you can watch it around metro Atlanta:
- Look Cinemas - Brookhaven: 1004 Town Boulevard, Atlanta
- AMC Phipps Plaza 14: 3500 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta
- Regal Perimeter Pointe: 1155 Mount Vernon Highway, Atlanta
- The Springs Cinema & Taphouse: 5920 Roswell Road, Atlanta
- Movie Tavern Tucker Cinema: 4043 LaVista Road, Tucker
- AMC North DeKalb 16: 2042 Lawrenceville Highway, Decatur
- IPIC Atlanta: 1197 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
- Regal Atlantic Station: 261 19th Street NW, Atlanta
- AMC Parkway Pointe 15: 3101 Cobb Parkway, Atlanta
- Silverspot Cinema at The Battery: 960 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta
- AMC Madison Yards 8: 975 Memorial Drive, Atlanta
- CMX CinéBistro Peachtree Corners: 5180 Town Center Boulevard, Peachtree Corners
- Studio Movie Grill Marietta: 40 Powers Ferry Road, Marietta
- Studio Movie Grill North Point: 7660 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta
- Studio Movie Grill Duluth: 3850 Venture Drive, Duluth
- AMC Dine-In North Point Mall 12: 4500 North Point Circle, Alpharetta
- Regal Avalon: 3950 1st Street, Alpharetta
- AMC Sugarloaf Mills 18: 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville
- AMC Barrett Commons 24: 2600 Cobb Place Lane NW, Kennesaw
- AMC Camp Creek 14: 3760 Princeton Lake Parkway, Atlanta
- AMC Colonial 18: 825 Lawrencille-Suwannee Road, Lawrenceville
- AMC Dine-In Webb Gin 11: 1210 Sceneic Highway, Lawrenceville
- Regal Cherokee: 355 Cinema View, Woodstock
- AMC Southlake 24: 7065 Mount Zion Circle, Morrow
- & many more!
Tickets are available here.