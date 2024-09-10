Usher: Rendezvous in Paris hits Atlanta theaters

article

This weekend, you don't have to call! Usher Raymond is inviting all the superstars around the metro Atlanta area to check out his new film, "Usher: Rendezvous in Paris," bringing his vibrant performances to the silver screen for one weekend only.

Think of the film as a sort of mashup between a concert and a documentary, showing never-before-seen costumes, effects and the same hits fans have come to know and love since Usher hit the scene in the late 90s. Can you handle it?

Usher: Rendezvous in Paris was filmed during Paris Fashion week at La Seine Musicale in 2023. It will be shown in 2,000 theaters worldwide between September 12 and 15.

Here's where you can watch it around metro Atlanta:

Look Cinemas - Brookhaven: 1004 Town Boulevard, Atlanta

AMC Phipps Plaza 14: 3500 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta

Regal Perimeter Pointe: 1155 Mount Vernon Highway, Atlanta

The Springs Cinema & Taphouse: 5920 Roswell Road, Atlanta

Movie Tavern Tucker Cinema: 4043 LaVista Road, Tucker

AMC North DeKalb 16: 2042 Lawrenceville Highway, Decatur

IPIC Atlanta: 1197 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

Regal Atlantic Station: 261 19th Street NW, Atlanta

AMC Parkway Pointe 15: 3101 Cobb Parkway, Atlanta

Silverspot Cinema at The Battery: 960 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta

AMC Madison Yards 8: 975 Memorial Drive, Atlanta

CMX CinéBistro Peachtree Corners: 5180 Town Center Boulevard, Peachtree Corners

Studio Movie Grill Marietta: 40 Powers Ferry Road, Marietta

Studio Movie Grill North Point: 7660 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta

Studio Movie Grill Duluth: 3850 Venture Drive, Duluth

AMC Dine-In North Point Mall 12: 4500 North Point Circle, Alpharetta

Regal Avalon: 3950 1st Street, Alpharetta

AMC Sugarloaf Mills 18: 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville

AMC Barrett Commons 24: 2600 Cobb Place Lane NW, Kennesaw

AMC Camp Creek 14: 3760 Princeton Lake Parkway, Atlanta

AMC Colonial 18: 825 Lawrencille-Suwannee Road, Lawrenceville

AMC Dine-In Webb Gin 11: 1210 Sceneic Highway, Lawrenceville

Regal Cherokee: 355 Cinema View, Woodstock

AMC Southlake 24: 7065 Mount Zion Circle, Morrow

& many more!

Tickets are available here.