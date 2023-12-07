US Soccer chooses Georgia location of new HQ, national training center

U.S. Soccer has announced the location for its new headquarters and its first-ever national training center will be in Fayette County.

The U.S. Soccer Federation and Georgia officials announced the move from Chicago to Georgia in September, saying the development will make the metro Atlanta area a "central hub for the entire soccer community."

On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp officially welcomed the sports organization to their new home in Fayette County.

"U.S. Soccer joins a long and proud tradition of sports in the Peach State, including our fast-growing soccer fanbase," Kemp said in a statement. "This project will solidify Georgia's position at the forefront of this increasingly popular sport, from the success of our own Atlanta United team to the FIFA World Cup 2026 events in a few short years."

The facility will serve as the hub for the league's 27 national teams as well as nine extended national teams, which includes the Cerebral Palsy, Deaf, and Power Soccer National Teams. Officials say the locker rooms and facilities will be designed to maximum accessibility.

"We’re proud to be building a home that will support the future of soccer in America," said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone. "The NTC will help player development at the highest level and serve as a central destination to support and inspire players across the country as well as a hub of knowledge and resources for all our member organizations. Beyond its national importance, the NTC will be an institution firmly rooted in its community. U.S. Soccer will work with local officials and corporate partners on the ground to engage the vibrant communities in Fayette County and the metro-Atlanta area to build new career pathways to sport, connect with fans, and grow the soccer community."

Officials estimate the headquarters and training center will create 440 new jobs through a $228 million investment in the county.

State and local officials, athletes, and U.S. Soccer Board members will celebrate the new site on Dec. 13 at Trillith.

U.S. Soccer anticipates breaking ground and beginning construction in the spring of 2024.

Georgians interested in opportunities with the organization can visit www.ussoccer.com/jobs to learn more about open job positions.