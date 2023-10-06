Watch: Cancer survivor surprised by favorite nurse at Atlanta United game

A young cancer survivor got a special surprise at an Atlanta United game that left everyone in the room in happy tears.

In September, Dakota was picked to be the one who hit the team's Golden Spike at Atlanta United's game for Childhood Cancer Awareness.

But what Dakota didn't know was she wasn't going to be doing it alone.

When she walked into Mercedes-Benz Stadium to prepare, she was surprised by Edwin, the nurse who helped her through her most intense treatments two years ago.

Dakota quickly ran up to Edwin and gave him a huge hug.

The girl said the nurse was her best friend during her treatments at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

The pair were all smiles when he went up in front of the cheering crowd to hit the spike.