Expand / Collapse search

Watch: Cancer survivor surprised by favorite nurse at Atlanta United game

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX 5 Atlanta

Cancer survivor reunited with favorite nurse

Dakota says her nurse Edwin helped her through the toughest and most intense treatments while she was fighting cancer at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

ATLANTA - A young cancer survivor got a special surprise at an Atlanta United game that left everyone in the room in happy tears.

In September, Dakota was picked to be the one who hit the team's Golden Spike at Atlanta United's game for Childhood Cancer Awareness.

But what Dakota didn't know was she wasn't going to be doing it alone.

When she walked into Mercedes-Benz Stadium to prepare, she was surprised by Edwin, the nurse who helped her through her most intense treatments two years ago.

Dakota quickly ran up to Edwin and gave him a huge hug.

Cancer survivor and nurse hit golden spike

A young cancer survivor and her favorite nurse were the ones who hit Atlanta United's famous golden spike together at the team's game for childhood cancer awareness.

The girl said the nurse was her best friend during her treatments at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

The pair were all smiles when he went up in front of the cheering crowd to hit the spike.