Urgent search underway for missing 10-year-old Atlanta boy

The Brief Ryan Powell, a 10-year-old boy, is missing after leaving Centennial Academy on foot around 3 p.m. on Thursday. He was last seen walking south on Luckie Street toward Merritts Avenue NW, wearing a gray Nike hoodie, black polo shirt, gray pants, and black shoes. Authorities urge anyone who sees Ryan, who has been diagnosed with ADHD, to call 911 immediately.



Multiple agencies are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy who never returned home from school.

Big picture view:

According to the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department, Ryan Powell, a fifth-grade student at Centennial Academy, was last seen around 3 p.m. on Thursday, leaving the school on foot.

Authorities said he was walking south on Luckie Street toward Merritts Avenue NW.

Dig deeper:

Ryan is described as a Black male, approximately 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighing between 70 and 80 pounds.

He has black hair, brown eyes, and does not have any known tattoos.

He was last seen wearing a gray Nike hoodie, black polo shirt, gray pants, and black shoes.

According to the police, Ryan has been diagnosed with ADHD.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.