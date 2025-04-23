Expand / Collapse search

Urgent search underway for missing 10-year-old Atlanta boy

Published  April 23, 2025 11:27pm EDT
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
Ryan Powell (Atlanta Public Schools Police Department)

The Brief

    • Ryan Powell, a 10-year-old boy, is missing after leaving Centennial Academy on foot around 3 p.m. on Thursday.
    • He was last seen walking south on Luckie Street toward Merritts Avenue NW, wearing a gray Nike hoodie, black polo shirt, gray pants, and black shoes.
    • Authorities urge anyone who sees Ryan, who has been diagnosed with ADHD, to call 911 immediately.

ATLANTA - Multiple agencies are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy who never returned home from school. 

Big picture view:

According to the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department, Ryan Powell, a fifth-grade student at Centennial Academy, was last seen around 3 p.m. on Thursday, leaving the school on foot. 

Authorities said he was walking south on Luckie Street toward Merritts Avenue NW.

Dig deeper:

Ryan is described as a Black male, approximately 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighing between 70 and 80 pounds. 

He has black hair, brown eyes, and does not have any known tattoos. 

He was last seen wearing a gray Nike hoodie, black polo shirt, gray pants, and black shoes. 

According to the police, Ryan has been diagnosed with ADHD.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.

The Source: The Atlanta Public Schools Police Department provided the details and photo for this story.

