Urgent search underway for missing 10-year-old Atlanta boy
ATLANTA - Multiple agencies are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy who never returned home from school.
Big picture view:
According to the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department, Ryan Powell, a fifth-grade student at Centennial Academy, was last seen around 3 p.m. on Thursday, leaving the school on foot.
Authorities said he was walking south on Luckie Street toward Merritts Avenue NW.
Dig deeper:
Ryan is described as a Black male, approximately 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighing between 70 and 80 pounds.
He has black hair, brown eyes, and does not have any known tattoos.
He was last seen wearing a gray Nike hoodie, black polo shirt, gray pants, and black shoes.
According to the police, Ryan has been diagnosed with ADHD.
What you can do:
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.
The Source: The Atlanta Public Schools Police Department provided the details and photo for this story.