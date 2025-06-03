Missing Chamblee siblings found safe
UPDATE: According to the Chamblee Police Department, the children have been found safe.
-----
CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing children last seen Tuesday near Chamblee Tucker Road and Interstate 85.
What we know:
The Chamblee Police Department said officers are searching for siblings Arielle Copeland, 16, and Zyeon Vaught, 10, who were reported as runaways.
By the numbers:
Arielle Copeland is described as a Black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt, and blue and white shoes.
Her younger brother, Zyeon Vaught, is described as a Black male, 5 feet tall, and was last seen wearing a red Champion shirt, gray Champion shorts, and black and white slide sandals.
Arielle Copeland (Chamblee Police Department)
What we don't know:
Police are actively searching for the pair.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Chamblee Police Department at 770-986-5005.
The Source: The Chamblee Police Department provided the details for this article.