Missing Chamblee siblings found safe

UPDATE: According to the Chamblee Police Department, the children have been found safe.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing children last seen Tuesday near Chamblee Tucker Road and Interstate 85.

What we know:

The Chamblee Police Department said officers are searching for siblings Arielle Copeland, 16, and Zyeon Vaught, 10, who were reported as runaways.

By the numbers:

Arielle Copeland is described as a Black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt, and blue and white shoes.

Her younger brother, Zyeon Vaught, is described as a Black male, 5 feet tall, and was last seen wearing a red Champion shirt, gray Champion shorts, and black and white slide sandals.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Arielle Copeland (Chamblee Police Department)

What we don't know:

Police are actively searching for the pair.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Chamblee Police Department at 770-986-5005.