Urgent need for adoptions at Douglas County animal shelter

The Douglas County Animal Shelter is calling on all animal lovers to help out.

The shelter is well over capacity and will have to start euthanizing soon.

Right now, there are 23 dogs and 13 cats on the urgent list, with more animals being dropped off daily.

In an effort to save the animals, the shelter is hosting a "spook-tactular" adoption event that runs through the weekend.

All adoption fees will be waived.

Most of the animals have already been spayed or neutered and those that haven't will be fixed for free prior to going home.

All 35 pets on the urgent list would love to find a forever family.