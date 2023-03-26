Expand / Collapse search
Upson County road caves in: 'This one will affect a ton of folks'

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Upson County
Jeff Davis Road closed (Credit: Upson County Emergency Management Agency)

THOMASTON, Ga. - Yet another Upson County road has closed, but according to the county's Emergency Management Agency, "this one will affect a ton of folks."

A picture of Jeff Davis Road in Thomaston appears to show a completely caved in portion of the street.

Authorities said this safety hazard is located near the back entrance to the Department of Transportation. Motorists are advised to find an alternative route for any necessary travel until the road can be fixed.

The Upson County Sheriff warned driver Sunday that McCrary Road and Jones Road were flooded and impassable. All motorists are advised to avoid the area at all costs. (Credit: Upson County Sheriff - Dan Kilgore / Facebook)

Before, this latest closure, the agency announced at least five roads were out of commission across Upson County:

  • Jones Road
  • McCrary Road
  • Tuner Lake Road
  • Dripping Rock Road
  • Morgan Road at Tobler Creek