Upson County house pushed into road during severe storms

Severe storms ripped through north Georgia late Sunday night and into the early morning hours Monday, leaving behind a large path of destruction across the state.

One of the hardest-hit areas included Upson County where many trees were stripped bare and snapped in half. Windows were shattered and powerlines were toppled.

The winds were so strong, a house was pushed into the middle of Highway 74. FOX 5's Paul Milliken said that was one of the most striking images of storm damage.

The home was still mostly intact after being pushed into the road during the storms, but bulldozers have since removed it from the street, causing most of it to collapse.

Paul Milliken spoke with several victims who said their homes were torn apart overnight.

As of Monday at noon, at least six Georgia residents were killed in the storms.

MORE: At least 6 dead, dozens injured after severe storms rip through Georgia overnight