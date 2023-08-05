Upson County high school student killed in crash Friday

A community is in mourning after the death of an Upson County high school student just days after the start of the new school year.

According to Georgia State Patrol, a 2006 Toyota Camry was traveling on Georgia Highway 74 shortly after 7:30 a.m. Aug. 4 when a 2018 Dodge Journey entered the path of the Camry. The driver of the Camry swerved to the north side of the roadway and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle overturned and became submerged on its top in a creek. The driver of the Camry died at the scene.

Thomaston-Upson Schools says it was a student at Upson-Lee High School who was killed.

GSP did not release the name of the deceased.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to the Upson County Sheriff's Office for additional information.