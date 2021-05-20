UPS hiring over 250 employees in metro Atlanta

article

UPS says it plans to hire hundreds of part-time employees in metro Atlanta in the upcoming months.

The mail delivery announced Thursday that it expects to hire over 250 employees in the area due to the rise in shipping connected to increased e-commerce purchases

The company says the jobs would be permanent, part-time package handling positions in UPS sortation hubs and centers. These jobs could lead to a long-term career. According to the company, more than 56 percent of UPS drivers and management were originally hired from the part-time package handler positions.

"We’re proud to move our world forward by delivering what matters, and the rapid and ongoing growth of e-commerce coupled with overall demand for our services is creating new part-time opportunities," Director of Human Resources Carlos Barrera said in a statement. "We’re looking for people to join our team here in the Atlanta area, and to possibly start a great career at UPS."

The jobs come with hourly starting pay of up to $17 an hour depending on positions, annual raises, and benefits like healthcare, retirement payments, and tuition assistance.

Students who work at UPS can earn up to $25,000 for college expenses through UPS's Earn and Learn program.

To apply, you can see the new openings available on UPS's website.

