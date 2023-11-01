UPS hiring minimum 60K seasonal employees, more than 7,000 in Georgia

article

Atlanta-based UPS has announced plans to hire a minimum of 60,000 seasonal employees, with over 600 in-person and virtual events scheduled to take place nationwide, beginning on Nov. 3.

In the state of Georgia, UPS is anticipating hiring approximately 7,200 seasonal workers, including nearly 1,800 in the Atlanta area. Interestingly, about 80% of these positions won't require an interview, allowing applicants to receive a job offer in less than 20 minutes. This hiring initiative is part of UPS's broader strategy to bring in over 100,000 seasonal workers to assist during the annual holiday shopping rush.

Local events at various UPS locations are scheduled as follows:

Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET at the following locations:

270 Marvin Miller Drive, Atlanta, GA 30336

3930 Pleasantdale, Doraville, GA 30340

1300 Old Ellis Road, Roswell, GA 30076

10 Sunny Perdue, Savannah, GA 31408

For those unable to attend one of the hiring events in person, applications can still be submitted at UPSjob.com.