UPS driver critical after shooting in front of DeKalb County supermarket

DeKalb County police investigate after a UPS driver was shot in front of a supermarket on July 15, 2022. (FOX 5)

A UPS driver was rushed to an area hospital after being shot in front of a DeKalb County supermarket on Friday evening.

The shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. in parking lot of the Food Depot located in the 4100 block of Redan Road near S. Indian Creek Drive. DeKalb County police said officers arrived to the scene to find the driver, in his 30s, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe the driver and another man got into an argument before the shooting. Detectives spent the evening combing over surveillance video, questioning potential witnesses, and searching the scene for evidence.

A description of the gunman was not immediately available.

The name of the driver has not been released.

Atlanta-based UPS said they are cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department.