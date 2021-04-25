UPS driver saves Oak Park boy stuck under heavy package

A UPS driver sprinted to help an Oak Park boy who was stuck underneath a heavy package.

Doorbell camera footage shows a 4-year-old boy trying to grab a package for his mother.

However, he did not realize the big box weighed almost 100 pounds!

The UPS driver heard the boy's cries and dashed as fast as he could to save him from the weight of the package.

He was able to lift the package off the boy safely and without injury.

The child was reportedly a little scared, but was luckily not hurt from the incident.