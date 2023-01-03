'Unwrapping' the secrets of the perfect empanada with Belen de la Cruz

It’s been just over two weeks since Argentina won the FIFA World Cup, thrusting Lionel Messi and his teammates into the center of a global celebration. And at one metro Atlanta bakery, the party hasn’t stopped since.

We’re talking about Belén de la Cruz Empanadas & Pastries, which we first featured on Good Day Atlanta in March 2021. Owned and operated by Belén de la Cruz, the bakery specializes in empanadas, which de la Cruz says are ubiquitous in her native country.

"Anything that has dough wrapping a filling," de la Cruz explained of empanadas during that last visit. "And that filling, depending on the country, can be anything. For us in Argentina, the most popular would be beef or chicken or ham and cheese."

At the time of our last visit, Belén de la Cruz Empanadas & Pastries boasted a single locationin Johns Creek. But the past few years have been good to the business, which has expanded to also include a bakery in Marietta (at 1050 East Piedmont Road #146) and a location in the Chattahoochee Food Works in Atlanta's Upper Westside.

Along with selling empanadas (and cakes, pastries, charcuterie boards, and more!), Belén de la Cruz also offers cooking classes. And since our New Year’s resolutions usually involve learning new skills, we decided to spend a morning at the Marietta bakery, learning how to wrap empanadas and also chatting with de la Cruz about the excitement surrounding Argentina’s World Cup win. Click the video player in this article to check out our morning in Marietta — and click here for more information on Belén de la Cruz Empanadas & Pastries.