Unusual escape attempt: how one suspect allegedly tried to avoid arrest
ADEL, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources helped capture a suspect who’s accused of swimming away from police in south Georgia, according to officials with the agency.
What we know:
Cook County Sheriff’s deputies and Adel Police officers were chasing a man who ran away from them after a drug deal. The suspect stole a bike, according to the DNR, before he decided to take the unusual escape.
The suspect swam across a pond to an island in hopes of escaping the police, according to DNR. You can see below that the man took his shirt off and held his phone above the water.
A suspect swims across a pond to escape capture, according to the DNR. (Courtesy of DNR)
The DNR responded with a boat, went to the island, and arrested the suspect, before handing him over to the local police.
The suspect now faces several drug-related charges, according to the DNR.
What we don't know:
The DNR did not release the name of the suspect.
The Source: The information from this article came from a press release written by officials at the Department of Natural Resources.