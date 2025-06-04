Unusual escape attempt: how one suspect allegedly tried to avoid arrest

article

The Brief The DNR says a suspect tried to escape police by swimming across a pond to an island. DNR agents used a boat to eventually capture the suspect and turned him over to local police.



The Georgia Department of Natural Resources helped capture a suspect who’s accused of swimming away from police in south Georgia, according to officials with the agency.

What we know:

Cook County Sheriff’s deputies and Adel Police officers were chasing a man who ran away from them after a drug deal. The suspect stole a bike, according to the DNR, before he decided to take the unusual escape.

The suspect swam across a pond to an island in hopes of escaping the police, according to DNR. You can see below that the man took his shirt off and held his phone above the water.

A suspect swims across a pond to escape capture, according to the DNR. (Courtesy of DNR)

The DNR responded with a boat, went to the island, and arrested the suspect, before handing him over to the local police.

The suspect now faces several drug-related charges, according to the DNR.

What we don't know:

The DNR did not release the name of the suspect.