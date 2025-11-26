Passenger opens exit, deploys slide, cancels Atlanta–Amsterdam flight

article

A KLM Airlines flight bound for Amsterdam was canceled Tuesday after a passenger triggered a security scare at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, prompting the aircraft to return to the gate and police to board the plane, officials said.

What we know:

Atlanta police said officers responded to Flight 622 after 47-year-old Johannes Van Heertum called 911 from inside the aircraft, reporting that he believed another traveler had a weapon. Investigators said Van Heertum appeared to panic, opened an emergency exit door and deployed the inflatable slide while the plane was taxiing, forcing the aircraft back to Ramp 9.

Airport police took Van Heertum into custody and said he appeared to be experiencing a mental health episode. He was evaluated by EMTs before being charged with reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and interfering with security measures. He was later transported to the Clayton County Jail.

What they're saying:

KLM confirmed that the flight, scheduled to depart Nov. 25 for Amsterdam, was canceled out of safety concerns. The airline said all remaining passengers were rebooked on the next available flights. No weapon was found onboard, and APD Homeland Security was notified.

Police emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and that preliminary details may change.

What they're saying:

"We understand that this is inconvenient for the other passengers," the airline said in a statement.

