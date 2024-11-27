Expand / Collapse search

Delta flight to Atlanta diverted to Dublin over 'unruly customer'

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  November 27, 2024 10:09pm EST
Travel News
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 28: Delta Airlines planes sit parked at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on June 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says they are anticipating a "sustained period of

Expand

A Delta flight from Paris made a detour to Dublin on Wednesday to remove an "unruly customer."

Delta Air Lines released a brief statement about the flight that was originally headed for Atlanta:

"Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior and will work with law enforcement authorities to that end. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel."

It's not clear what "unruly behavior" the passenger exhibited. The individual has not been identified.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

The Source: This article was written based on a press release from Delta Air Lines.