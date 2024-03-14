Delta flight diverted to Atlanta because of 'unruly passengers'

article

Delta Flight 420 between Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City was diverted to Atlanta today after two passengers became unruly, according to Delta Airlines.

The flight departed Dallas/Ft. Worth at 12:15 p.m. and landed in Atlanta at 3:20 p.m.

The flight crew made the decision to divert the plane and have the passengers removed. An emergency was declared for air traffic control priority. The plane will continue its journey after the situation has been resolved. It is now scheduled to land at JFK at 6:43 p.m., according to FlightAware.com.

Delta says that the plane involved is an Airbus A22-100 aircraft with 2 pilots and 3 flight attendants. 92 customers were also ticketed for the flight.

Delta issued the following statement:

"Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior and will work with law enforcement authorities to that end. We appreciate the civility and understanding of the remainder of our Dallas to New York customers and apologize for the delay in their travels."

