Unplugging during the holidays with Angela Buttimer

With the latest and greatest tech gadgets coming out for the holidays, Angela Buttimer gives some ways you can prevent technological stimulation overload? Below are a list of different ways to help get in gear and unwind during the holidays. You don't have to only use these tips during the holidays, they can be extended for everyday use. For more information on Angela Buttimer click here.

Schedule technology- Angela says if you don't take charge of technology it could take charge of you

Turn off notifications- This can help you unwind and focus

Creating gadget-free rituals - Set-up times to not use your tech devices