UniverSoul Circus makes inaugural stop at Atlantic Station

It was only a few weeks ago that UniverSoul Circus was thrilling Atlanta audiences. But you know what they say: you can never have too much of a good thing! So, starting tonight, the fan-favorite entertainment spectacle is back in town!

UniverSoul Circus opens at Atlantic Station’s Pinnacle Lot this evening and is scheduled to run through May 26 — marking the first time that the UniverSoul Big Top has set up at Atlantic Station.

Never been to a UniverSoul Circus performance? We can describe it with one word: big. The touring show was created by concert and theater promoter Cedric Walker, who combined elements of live theater, high-powered concerts, and circus arts to create a unique blend of family-friendly entertainment. The first UniverSoul Circus show was held back in 1994 in Atlanta and was an immediate hit, leading to multi-city tours and acclaim from around the world.

During our previous morning under the Big Top with UniverSoul Circus back in 2022, ringmaster Cheyenne described the UniverSoul experience like this: "You come here as a spectator…and you become a participator!" Current acts in the show include a Caribbean Carnivale, the incredible Havana Night Skaters, Extreme Riders (yes, they even fly motorbikes under the tent), and the Wheel of Death. And don’t worry — nobody will make you participate in the Wheel of Death — they’ll leave that one to the professionals!

The Atlantic Station Pinnacle Lot is located at 241 20th Street Northwest in Atlanta — click here for more information on showtimes and tickets. And click the video player in this article for a sneak peek at the big 30th anniversary engagement here in Atlanta!