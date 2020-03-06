University of Washington closing classrooms due to coronavirus outbreak

article

The University of Washington will close classrooms as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The school announced the closures will start on March 9 and run through the end of the winter quarter on March 20.

The campus will remain open, but students will not meet in the classrooms.

Hospitals, residence halls, dining halls and recreational and athletic facilities will continue to operate.

