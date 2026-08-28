University of Georgia study links legal marijuana use to fewer sick days

The Brief A new study from the University of Georgia indicates legal medical cannabis workplace absenteeism drops significantly among employees facing chronic physical pain. Researchers found health-related work absences fell by nearly 7% in states that decriminalized medical marijuana for qualified patients. The largest attendance improvements occurred in physically demanding fields like manual labor, construction, manufacturing, agriculture and health services.



Legalizing medical marijuana reduces health-related job absences and could save businesses hundreds of millions of dollars annually, according to a University of Georgia study published on June 10.

Georgia study examines workplace absences

What we know:

Researchers at the University of Georgia analyzed U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data covering more than 20 million people between 1990 and March 2025.

In states that decriminalized medical cannabis, health-related work absences dropped by about 6.9%.

The study revealed that recreational cannabis laws had no statistically significant impact on health-related workplace absenteeism. More than 40 states have authorized medical marijuana, while 25 states have legalized recreational use as of March 2025.

Medical cannabis reduces sick leave

By the numbers:

The sharpest declines in missed work occurred in physically demanding roles, led by fabricators and manual laborers at 39% and machine operators at 33%.

Health service workers saw a 32% drop, while farm workers decreased absences by 18% and construction workers fell by 10%.

Among manufacturing industries, durable goods saw a 31% reduction in medical absences and non-durable goods saw a 16% decline.

Reductions were also recorded in agriculture at 16%, non-health personal services at 11%, construction at 9% and business services at 8%.

Athens researchers detail economic savings

What they're saying:

Corresponding author Patryk Babiarz, an associate professor in the UGA College of Family and Consumer Sciences, emphasized the financial impact of employee illness.

"Work absenteeism costs a lot for employers, with one estimate putting that total at $225 billion annually in lost productivity alone," Babiarz said. "Medical marijuana could actually save hundreds of millions of dollars in economic cost simply because people are not missing work."

Chronic pain relieved through marijuana

Big picture view:

Access to medical marijuana may allow workers to better manage symptoms associated with chronic pain, muscle conditions and mental distress.

Mayo Clinic data indicates medical cannabis is frequently used to treat symptoms of muscular, physical and mental conditions.

The study noted that decriminalization produced a stronger quantitative reduction in absenteeism than the onset of retail dispensary sales.

Additionally, workers with a high school education or less experienced the largest absenteeism reductions at 36%.

Data gaps in cannabis research

What we don't know:

The study dataset relied on self-reported survey responses, which prevents direct verification of individual cannabis use for pain management.

Officials did not measure the duration of specific sick leaves or examine potential negative health and behavioral outcomes.

Researchers also did not evaluate how employer zero-tolerance drug policies or workplace drug testing affect attendance in states with legal medical cannabis.