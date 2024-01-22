Health officials concerned over bat infestation in UGA dorm

article

Georgia health officials are looking into reports of a possible bad infestation inside a University of Georgia campus dorm.

Officials with the Georgia Department of Public Health say several bat sightings have been reported at Oglethorpe House. The dorm, also known as "O-House," is a nine-story building located on the 900 block of Lumpkin Street.

While bats can be beneficial to an area, health officials are concerned about the possible exposure to rabies.

"It is also possible, but quite rare, that people may get rabies if infectious material from a rabid animal, such as saliva, gets directly into their eyes, nose, mouth, or a fresh open wound," officials with Georgia DPH wrote in a letter. "When appropriate, post-exposure vaccination should be initiated in a timely manner to prevent rabies."

As a precaution, the district and state health departments are surveying all individuals connected with Oglethorpe House.

Officials are asking anyone who has lived in, worked in, or visited the dormitory since Dec. 14, 2023 to take part in the survey.

Based on the answers, the health department will contact anyone they believe may have been exposed to a bat to determine the risk.

You can find the survey here.