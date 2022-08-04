Union City mourns loss of beloved firefighter called 'an amazing soul'

article

Union City Fire Sgt. Craig Underwood has died after a year-long battle with cancer.

Sgt. Underwood was described by his department and fellow firefighters as "a dedicated employee and an amazing soul" as well as "one of the most loved people at Union City Fire."

Underwood developed an aggressive form of brain cancer with little warning. His colleagues said he had hoped to be able to fight the cancer like he battled so many fires and return to a job he loved.

"He fought hard and was able to be home for the majority of his fight," the Union City Fire Department wrote on its Facebook page. "His battle ended this week."

Union City Fire Sgt. Craig Underwood (Union City Fire Department)

His fellow firefighters and the community raised money last fall to send him to Washington, D.C. to try an experimental treatment. It is in that same rallying spirit, the department now says they will honor him.

"As we are all heartbroken at the loss, we are also honored to be a part of his home going," the department wrote.

His viewing will be held at the Shannon Church of Christ located at 5011 Jonesboro Road in Union City from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with a service to follow. He will be buried at the Sunrise Gardens of Memories located at 11261 Veterans Memorial Highway in Douglasville.

Union City Fire Sgt. Craig Underwood is honored with the Star of Life Diamond Awards on June 4, 2015. (Union City Fire Department)

Sgt. Underwood was a decorated member of the Union City Fire Department, even earning a Star of Life Diamond Awards for Best Outcome in EMS Resuscitation in a Pediatric Cardiac Arrest Survival in 2015.

He will be remembered as "an amazing man and a true leader in our department."

The department is asking the community pray for Underwood’s family and his public safety family.