1 dead after house fire in Union City

One person has died after being found in a burning Union City home on Thursday.

Firefighters were called out around 3:50 p.m. to a home in the 4900 block of Fairburn Avenue off Roosevelt Highway.

Crews found the home was fully engulfed in flames. Once firefighters were able to knock down the flames enough to enter the home, they found someone inside.

That person was rushed to an area hospital and was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy will need to be performed to determine the cause of death. The person’s name has not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No firefighters were injured battling the blaze.