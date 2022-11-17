Uncounted votes changes election results in Kennesaw

Uncounted votes on a memory card has changed an election in Cobb County, officials say.

Tuesday, when election results were certified in Cobb County, Madelyn Orochena was celebrating. She had won a seat on Kennesaw City Council by 16 votes.

"Looking forward to me being sworn in on Monday," said Orochena.

Twenty-four hours later, Orochena got a call from Cobb County's Board of Elections that a memory card from one of the precincts had not been uploaded.

"Unfortunately, once found we did upload it, and it changed the outcome of the Kennesaw City Council race," said Janine Eveler, Cobb County Elections Director.

Madelyn Orochena (Campaign photo)

"I was really shocked. I had a lot of questions," said Orochena.

The new results showed Orochena came in second by 31 votes. Lynnette Burnette won the race.

Lynnette Burnette (FOX 5)

Burnette released a statement that reads:

"I am humbled to have the opportunity to serve the people of Kennesaw, it may have been an unconventional election; however, I look forward to keeping Kennesaw the best community".

Doc Eaton (FOX 5)

Seven people ran for the council seat that was open after Doc Eaton stepped down this past June. Eaton resigned after Wildman's Civil War Surplus shop re-opened. The shop, packed with hundreds of Confederate flags stuffed in between KKK materials has been on Main Street since 1971. When owner Dent Myers died earlier this year, it temporarily closed. Months later, a friend of Myers' re-opened it.

Wildman's Civil War Surplus in Kennesaw (FOX 5)

Eaton didn't think it should have been allowed to re-open, but city leaders said the new business owner went through all the proper channels for a business license, so they granted it.

"I spoke out on the re-opening of the store and it kind of propelled me into the campaign," said Orochena.

Janine Eveler, Cobb Elections Director (FOX 5)

Orochena says she has asked for a recount.

"Just trying to gain more information, what is within my rights, so we can be confident whoever wins, wins fairly," said Orochena.

The election results will be re-certified in a special called meeting Friday.