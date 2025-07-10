Major auto theft right crackdown at Atlanta's airport, police announce

The Brief The Atlanta Police Department's Auto Crimes Enforcement (ACE) Unit led a major crackdown on an organized auto theft ring at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, resulting in arrests and recovery of stolen vehicles and firearms. Surveillance and intelligence sharing were crucial in tracking suspects and connecting them to a broader criminal enterprise linked to multiple vehicle thefts and a violent carjacking. Despite a significant reduction in thefts due to enhanced countermeasures, law enforcement continues to address persistent tailgating tactics and anticipates more arrests as the investigation remains active.



The Atlanta Police Department says it has made major arrests and recovered stolen vehicles and firearms as part of an ongoing crackdown on an organized auto theft ring operating out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

What we know:

According to police, the department’s Auto Crimes Enforcement (ACE) Unit led the investigation in coordination with several specialized internal divisions, including those stationed at the airport. Authorities said the operation uncovered a well-coordinated criminal enterprise linked to multiple vehicle thefts and a violent carjacking.

Surveillance and intelligence sharing were key to tracking the suspects and connecting them to the broader operation. Investigators recovered numerous stolen vehicles—some tied to violent incidents—as well as firearms.

Image 1 of 16 ▼ The Atlanta Police Department’s Auto Crimes Enforcement (ACE) Unit presentation regarding a massive auto break-in bust at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Atlanta Police Department)

What they're saying:

"This joint initiative underscores the importance of interagency collaboration in addressing complex and often violent criminal crimes," APD said in a statement.

"The Atlanta Police Department remains committed to proactive enforcement to tackle auto crime and other offenses impacting public safety," the department said.

What we don't know:

Police say the investigation remains active and more arrests are expected.

The backstory:

Car thefts at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport climbed sharply in 2024 before easing in early 2025, prompting law-enforcement agencies and airport officials to launch a sustained crackdown.

According to Atlanta police, more than 300 vehicles were stolen from airport parking lots during 2024, a significant jump from 95 reported cases in 2023. Authorities attributed the spike to a surge in "tailgating" thefts—where thieves piggyback through entry gates—and the increased availability of inexpensive electronic devices able to clone key fobs in under five minutes.

In response, the Atlanta Airport Atrium Vendor Task Force and Atlanta Police Department deployed enhanced countermeasures: testing anti-tailgating hardware, reducing free-parking grace periods to 15 minutes, bolstering surveillance with additional cameras, and integrating motorcycle patrols for quicker deterrence.

Early operations showed results. Three suspected thieves targeting vehicles at the airport’s Rental Car Center were arrested in late 2022 and 2023, generated a noticeable initial drop in thefts.

However, the problem resurfaced with the 2024 holiday travel surge. During the Thanksgiving period alone, tens of millions of passengers passed through the airport while airport staff cited a troubling rise in thefts.

By April 2025, statistics show a drop: 49 vehicles stolen from Jan. 1 to April 23 — down from 113 during the same period in 2024. Airport officials also announced parking rate hikes ahead of the busy summer season, urging travelers to "lock your cars and remove valuables" under the "Clean Car Safety Campaign".

Still, law enforcement emphasizes that more efforts are needed. Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum cited a "nearly 50% reduction" in airport thefts and credited a crackdown on organized rings, but noted that tailgating tactics persist.