A crime most fowl: Henry the turkey’s hilarious standoff with Georgia police

The Brief A defiant turkey named Henry blocked traffic and physically chased responding Cobb County officers off the roadway. Despite using air horns and tactical maneuvering, officers failed to intimidate or relocate the aggressive bird. The "fowl" encounter ended only when the turkey voluntarily chose to leave the scene after stalking patrol cars.



A new video posted to the Cobb County Police Department’s Facebook page has people questioning who the real turkey is.

What we know:

The video shows a game of chicken between Henry the turkey and police officers. The first cruiser pulls up to the complaint call on Tuesday morning of a turkey that was tail-gating in the middle of the roadway.

"Show me out on Milford and Wagon Trail with a loose turkey," the officer squawked over the radio.

That’s when the officer first feasted his eyes on Henry, who was blocking traffic. The officer got out of his car to try to shoo him away, but Henry refused to gobble down and obey orders. The turkey ended up chasing the laughing officer, stuffing him off the roadway.

"I'm not trying to get pecked by no turkey!" the unidentified officer could be heard saying.

What they're saying:

Another officer soon joined in and found Henry had a bone to pick with them. They winged several attempts to get him off the roadway, including blowing their air horn, but it all ran afoul.

"Dude, I don't like birds at all. I don't like turkeys," one officer said. "It tried to attack me!"

The turkey was poultry in motion as it ended up stalking the officers around their own patrol cars for a few minutes.

"Oh, why does he keep coming after me?" the officer could be heard asking.

Eventually, Henry felt the heat and left the roadway.

What we don't know:

No word on whether the officers cited this hard-boiled criminal for disturbing the piece.