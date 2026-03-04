Watch: Gwinnett police ‘arrest’ Hank the runaway donkey: ‘Don't be a stubborn ass’

The Brief Gwinnett County police officers apprehended a runaway donkey named Hank during a late-night pursuit on Feb. 27. Officers utilized apples and makeshift leads to safely secure the animal near the intersection of Hog Mountain Road. The "unbridled" escapee was eventually returned to his owner by trailer following a brief neighborhood encounter.



Two Gwinnett County police officers caught an unbridled prowler near Hoschton last Friday.

What we know:

Master Police Officer Hunt and Cpl. Westbrook responded to the call around 11 p.m. Feb. 27 near the intersection of Bonnett Creek Lane and Hog Mountain Road.

The culprit was identified as "Hank," a local donkey. The Gwinnett County Police Department later posted a video of the encounter to its official Facebook page.

What they're saying:

"Hey puppy, come here, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, no, no, no, stop, stop, stop," Hunt can be heard saying on the video as she tried to wrangle the donkey.

Hank eventually led the officers on a brief pursuit, stopping only to accept an apple from a neighbor.

"Come on, don't be a stubborn ass," Hunt said, in the most literal sense of the phrase.

Master Police Officer Hunt and Cpl. Westbrook wrangle a runaway donkey named "Hank" after a chaotic escape near the intersection of Bonnett Creek Lane and Hog Mountain Road on Feb. 27, 2026. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Eventually, the officers were able to take Hank into "custody" without further incident.

"You gotta read him his Miranda [rights]?" one person asked.

"Only if we're asking questions," Westbrook replied.

As they waited for the owner to arrive, neighbors gathered to meet Hank. They quickly learned one rule of thumb: he hates having his ears touched.

At one point, Westbrook reminded himself that the backside of a donkey is a dangerous place to stand.

"Cpl. Westbrook's chest got caved in today. There's great body camera footage of it," the corporal narrated, imagining the potential paperwork.

"And your dad's coming with a trailer. So, you can go home," Westbrook told the donkey.

Hank was eventually returned to his home after his night on the town.

What we don't know:

No word on how Hank got out.