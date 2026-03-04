What's next in Atlanta's bid to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention

The Brief Atlanta is a finalist to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention. The city made the shortlist along with Boston, Chicago, Denver, and Philadelphia. Hosting the convention could provide a significant boost to the local economy, officials said.



Atlanta is preparing its bid to host the Democratic National Convention in 2028 after the DNC selected it as one of the finalists this week. A source familiar with the process tells FOX 5 the city is planning for a visit from representatives sometime this spring.

What we know:

Atlanta is a finalist to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention, but it is not a done deal, as the city must first convince the DNC.

The city made the shortlist this week, along with Boston, Chicago, Denver, and Philly. Officials at the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau said they could not comment at this time due to ongoing discussions.

"Landing an event like the Democratic National Convention, in addition to the World Cup, might create some momentum to recapitalize some of this infrastructure," Tom Smith, Emory University Goizueta Business School economist, said. "To make some big improvements that are needed."

The backstory:

The city is already scheduled to host the World Cup in 2026 and the Super Bowl in 2028.

One local economist says hosting the DNC could give the area a boost, noting that 2028 could be a big year for Atlanta.

"You're bringing a bunch of people from outside the system into your economy, and they're leaving money here," Smith said. "And then they leave, but the money stays."

Why you should care:

One of the biggest benefits that could come from hosting these major events is improvements to city infrastructure and investment in the downtown area, Smith said.

"I think that something like the DNC, or even if they had the Republican National Convention here as well, these would sort of force the city to put on like its best face," Smith said.

What's next:

The DNC will send representatives to Atlanta to do a site tour. They will review the arena's hotel rooms and ultimately return that information to headquarters.

What we don't know:

Specific dates for the DNC visit were not provided.