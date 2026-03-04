Bizarre discovery at South Fulton funeral home sparks investigation
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are addressing internet rumors that human remains were found at Forest Lawn Funeral Home.
What we know:
Officers responded to the funeral home to investigate a report of possible human remains found.
Investigators found that a pig heart had been nailed to a tree nearby, according to police.
Authorities said there is no threat to the public, and the threat has been resolved.
What they're saying:
"We encourage residents to rely on verified information from official sources and avoid spreading unconfirmed rumors," the South Fulton Police Department said in a statement.
What we don't know:
Officials did not say whether they have identified the individual who nailed the heart to the tree or if they will face charges.
The Source: Information from above comes from the South Fulton Police Department.