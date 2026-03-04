Expand / Collapse search

Bizarre discovery at South Fulton funeral home sparks investigation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 4, 2026 9:56pm EST
South Fulton
The Brief

    • South Fulton police cleared up internet rumors on Wednesday. 
    • Police addressed a report of human remains found at Forest Lawn Funeral Home.
    • The item in question was determined to be a pig heart, according to police. 

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are addressing internet rumors that human remains were found at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. 

What we know:

Officers responded to the funeral home to investigate a report of possible human remains found.

Investigators found that a pig heart had been nailed to a tree nearby, according to police.

Authorities said there is no threat to the public, and the threat has been resolved. 

What they're saying:

"We encourage residents to rely on verified information from official sources and avoid spreading unconfirmed rumors," the South Fulton Police Department said in a statement. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not say whether they have identified the individual who nailed the heart to the tree or if they will face charges.   

The Source: Information from above comes from the South Fulton Police Department. 

