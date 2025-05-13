WATCH | Atlanta PD chief providing crime trend update Tuesday afternoon

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum is set to meet with members of the media this afternoon to provide an update on the city’s crime trends, according to a statement from his office.

What we know:

The briefing, scheduled for 1 p.m., will focus on recent reductions in homicides and auto thefts — two key public safety concerns in the city. Chief Schierbaum is also expected to address ongoing trends related to robberies and other violent crimes.

The media availability comes as the Atlanta Police Department continues efforts to curb crime and increase community engagement amid growing concerns from residents and business owners. More details are expected following the afternoon discussion.