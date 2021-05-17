Uline looking to fill more than 100 jobs at Braselton warehouse

A major shipping company with a warehouse north of Atlanta has about 100 new job openings.

Uline — which specializes in shipping, industrial and packaging materials — more than 100 warehouse positions at its facility in Braselton, Georgia.

Warehouse positions start at $24 per hour or higher, with a minimum annual bonus of more than $7,000 paid to employees in December.

There will be a hiring event on Saturday at 705 Braselton Industrial Boulevard in Braselton with socially distanced interviews held between 8 a.m. and noon.

Applicants must pre-register online to secure an interview slot. Uline will be requiring masks and conducting temperature checks and frequent cleaning.

The company said warehouse associates work independently to pick, pack and ship orders, get certified on multiple pieces of industrial equipment and work in a fast-paced, organized and positive warehouse environment. Employees are encouraged to progress their careers with Uline and receive a full benefit package, paid holidays and generous paid time off, as well as perks including an on-site cafe and fitness center.

