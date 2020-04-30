UGA survey shows majority of Georgians disapprove of reopening businesses

A University of Georgia survey conducted late this month reveals a large majority of Georgians disapprove of Governor Brian Kemp’s decision to reopen certain businesses.

The SPIA Survey Research Center at the University of Georgia surveyed more than 1,200 Georgia voters to determine their feelings surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

A series of questions focused on how people have changed their behaviors and another set focused on their attitudes toward the government’s response to the coronavirus.

The results show that 77% favor or somewhat favor a statewide shelter in place order, and that same percentage favors closing businesses.

“People are still very anxious about the situation,” said Trey Hood, Director of the SPIA Survey Research Center. “The governor’s orders doesn’t mandate anyone do anything, so I think you’re going to see social distancing voluntarily continue for a while.”

Thirty-four percent of respondents said they want a stricter response from the federal government.

Fifty-two percent of Democrats who responded want a larger state response compared with 30 percent of Republicans who responded.

Georgia’s statewide shelter-in-place order is set to expire just before May 1, but the public health emergency has been extended until June 12.

