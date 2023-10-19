UGA student dies after falling while rock climbing in Alabama

The University of Georgia community is mourning the loss of one of its students who died over the weekend while rock climbing.

On Saturday at around noon, Yutung "Faye" Zhang, was killed when she fell around 90 feet while rock climbing at the Cherokee Rock Village in Alabama.

The Cherokee County park features boulders that reach 200 feet.

Zhang was a first-year student at UGA from Minnesota and a member of Athen's Active Climbing gym. She was only 18 at the time of her death.

View of Weiss Lake from Cheyene Rock Village Park near Leesburg, Alabama. (Photo by: Ron Buskirk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the university said their "sympathies go out to the student’s family," and said they will provide counseling and support to those affected by her tragic death.

On Instagram, her gym released a statement that said it was "deeply saddened" to learn of her death.

"Faye, your spirit will forever be a part of our community. Rest in peace," the gym wrote.

In the comments underneath the post, friends and fellow climbers remembered her as a "kind soul" who was vibrant and passionate.

Details about Zhang's memorial service and funeral have not been announced.