UGA student hospitalized after being struck by transit bus on campus

A University of Georgia student was hospitalized on Wednesday evening after being struck by a UGA transit bus.

It happened while the student was attempting to cross Sanford Drive near the Tate Center, according to a university spokesperson.

What we know:

Greg Trevor, spokesperson for the University of Georgia, said campus police responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m.

The student was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.

"A staff member from UGA Student Affairs is with her to provide support until her family can be reached," Trevor wrote in a statement.

What we don't know:

The Georgia State Patrol is leading the investigation into the incident.