UGA football player accused of brandishing BB gun
ATHENS, Ga. - The University of Georgia Police Department said officers arrested a Georgia football defensive back, accused of "dry firing" a BB gun while pointing it in the direction of another person and damaging a Busbee Hall window.
Police said Nyland Green, a freshman on the UGA football team, was the subject of a neighborhood complaint on Nov. 14 and investigators learned he possessed a black Beretta BB gun when the witness saw him running with a gun.
Police said Green also had a tan Colt M4A1 BB gun in his dorm room.
Police charged Green with two counts of carrying a weapon in a school safety zone and reckless conduct related to that incident.
Green has appeared in three games against Vanderbilt, UAB and Charleston Southern.
