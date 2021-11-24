Expand / Collapse search

UGA football player accused of brandishing BB gun

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Athens-Clarke County
Police determined Nyland Green, a freshman on the UGA football team, is accused of "dry firing" a BB gun while pointing it in the direction of another person and damaging a Busbee Hall window with a BB gun.  (Courtesy of University of Georgia Police Department / FOX 5 Atlanta)

ATHENS, Ga. - The University of Georgia Police Department said officers arrested a Georgia football defensive back, accused of "dry firing" a BB gun while pointing it in the direction of another person and damaging a Busbee Hall window. 

Police said Nyland Green, a freshman on the UGA football team, was the subject of a neighborhood complaint on Nov. 14 and investigators learned he possessed a black Beretta BB gun when the witness saw him running with a gun. 

Police said Green also had a tan Colt M4A1 BB gun in his dorm room. 

Police charged Green with two counts of carrying a weapon in a school safety zone and reckless conduct related to that incident. 

Green has appeared in three games against Vanderbilt, UAB and Charleston Southern.

