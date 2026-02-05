UGA defensive lineman London Seymour arrested for property damage

article

The Brief Seymour was released on bond following his arrest; authorities have not yet released a detailed incident report. The UGA Athletic Association has remained silent on the freshman's status as the team prepares for the upcoming season. The defensive lineman is the son of Richard Seymour, a UGA icon and Pro Football Hall of Famer.



London Seymour, a freshman defensive lineman for the University of Georgia, was arrested earlier this week on multiple counts of property damage, according to local law enforcement records.

What we know:

Seymour, a member of the Bulldogs' 2025 recruiting class, was booked and subsequently released on bail, according to OnlineAthens. While the specific details regarding the events leading to the charges remain limited, the arrest marks a high-profile legal entanglement for the program’s newest cohort of athletes.

What we don't know:

The University of Georgia Athletic Association has not yet issued a statement regarding Seymour’s standing with the team or whether he will face immediate suspension.

Dig deeper:

Seymour carries a prominent name in Athens; he is the son of Richard Seymour, the legendary Bulldogs defensive tackle who played for Georgia from 1997 to 2000. The elder Seymour was a first-round NFL draft pick, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, and a 2022 inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Several UGA players were arrested in 2025. They include:

Dontrell Glover (OL) & Bo Walker (RB): Arrested in December 2025 on misdemeanor shoplifting charges at an Athens Walmart; both players recently reached a pretrial resolution.

Nyier Daniels (OL): Arrested in November 2025 after a high-speed chase where he allegedly reached speeds of 150 mph; he was dismissed from the team shortly after.

Nitro Tuggle (WR): Arrested in March 2025 for speeding and reckless driving after being clocked at 107 mph.

Marques Easley (OL): Arrested in March 2025 for reckless driving and reckless conduct following a car crash in Oconee County.