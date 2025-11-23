UGA football player Nyier Daniels arrested; mother also facing charges

article

The Brief UGA football player Nyier Daniels and his mother were arrested after a high-speed chase in Jackson County. Police say Daniels drove more than 100 mph through downtown Commerce and later fled onto I-85. Daniels turned himself in with help from a UGA coach; both face multiple charges.



University of Georgia football offensive lineman Nyier Daniels was arrested Sunday in Jackson County after a police chase where his mother blocked officers, officials said.

UGA football player, mother arrested

What we know:

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Daniels was booked into jail Sunday morning on charges including reckless driving, two counts of stop signs and yield signs, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree.

His mother faces several charges, including speeding, two counts of running a stop sign, obstruction, fleeing, failure to maintain lane, and reckless driving.

Police chase involving UGA football player

The backstory:

According to the Commerce Police Department, officers initially stopped Daniels’ mother for running a stop sign when a car driven by Daniels sped past them at more than 100 mph through downtown Commerce, where the speed limit is 25 mph.

Police Chief Jeffery Drossner said the officer let Daniels’ mother go and attempted to stop Daniels’ vehicle. Officers chased him down multiple roads, including North Broad Street, Old Maysville Road, and Maysville Road. On Maysville Road, police said Daniels’ mother blocked an officer who was trying to assist in the chase.

Officers were able to get around Daniels’ mother’s car and catch up with the pursuit. The chase continued onto Interstate 85, where officers lost sight of Daniels’ vehicle near mile marker 144 and discontinued the pursuit.

Police said they later stopped Daniels’ mother, who had caught up to them, and placed her under arrest.

According to officials, a UGA football coach brought Daniels back to police in the car he drove away in and made him turn himself in.

UGA responds to player's arrest

What they're saying:

The University of Georgia Athletic Department released a statement to FOX 5 saying:

"We are aware of the charges and are currently in the process of gathering additional information. This is a pending legal matter, and we will not have further comment at this time."

Who is Nyier Daniels?

Dig deeper:

Daniels, a redshirt freshman, played in only a handful of games this season, including the game against Charlotte the night before his arrest.