UGA sophomore sets World Indoor Record for 400m dash

article

A sophomore from the University of Georgia is now a world record holder.

Christopher Morales Williams managed to set the world indoor record in the 400-meter dash, winning UGA's fifth men's title in the event at the Southeastern Conference Indoor Track & Field Championship on Saturday.

He ran a 44.49 race in the finals. Second place, Florida senior JeVaughn Powell, trailed behind him with a 45.61.

UGAs Christopher Morales Williams sets world indoor record in the 400m dash. (Credit: Wesley Hitt)

Morales Williams, of Vaughan, Ontario, also set the school, meet, facility and collegiate record with the run. The previous world record was a 44.52 ran by USC sprinter Michael Norman in 2018.