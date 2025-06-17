Driver hospitalized after car crashes into SW Atlanta home

A driver has been taken to the hospital after crashing their car into a home in southwest Atlanta.

The crash happened on Tuesday morning at a home on Lisa Drive, not far from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

What we know:

Police tell FOX 5 that the vehicle veered off the road and slammed into the home's carport, hitting another car in the process.

Crews are trying to figure out how to remove the car without pulling the whole carport down.

Thankfully, no one was inside the home at the time of the crash.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The scene of the crash on Lisa Drive. (FOX 5)

Medics rushed the driver to the hospital for treatment. Officials do not believe he or she has critical injuries.

What they're saying:

"My friend gave me a call about 5:45 and I just jumped right up because that's usually the time I get up and go to work. I was getting dressed, I had to call in and take care of stuff," homeowner Valdis Brown said.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.

Authorities are working to learn what caused the crash.