UGA campus murder: Funeral plans announced for Laken Hope Riley

article

Funeral plans have been announced for the 22-year-old nursing student, Laken Hope Riley, killed while she was jogging on the University of Georgia campus on Feb. 22.

A visitation will be held for Laken Hope Riley from noon until 2 p.m. March 1 at Woodstock City Church, according to her online obituary. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. Poole Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Woodstock.

Riley attended UGA before transferring to the Augusta University nursing program in Athens.

RELATED: What we know about Laken Riley

When Riley did not return as expected from her morning run on Feb. 22, a friend called the campus police department.

A short time later, her body was discovered in a wooded area near Lake Herrick.

On Friday, 26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra was arrested for her murder. He has been charged with murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call, and concealing the death of another.

Ibarra lives in Athens but is not a U.S. citizen. It is not believed that he knew Riley. He was denied bail on Saturday.

His brother, Diego Ibarra, was also arrested for possessing a fake green card.

RELATED: Gov. Kemp wants answers about murder suspect's immigration status

An online GoFundMe account was created by a friend to assist the family with expenses and raise "homicide awareness."