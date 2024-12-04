Expand / Collapse search

UGA baseball staffer arrested on DUI charge

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  December 4, 2024 6:02am EST
ATHENS, Ga. - A staff member of the University of Georgia's baseball team is out of jail on bond after he was reportedly arrested on a DUI charge.

UGASports reports that Derek Groomer was booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail on Saturday morning after a police officer spotted him swerving out of his lane.

He was released from the jail hours later on a $1,800 bond.

Groomer is charged with DUI less safe, failure to maintain proper lane/improper driving on road, and operating an unregistered vehicle without the current license plate/revalidation decal.

According to UGA's website, Groomer is the director of player performance for the university's baseball team.

He joined the team under head coach Wes Johnson after serving as the head of baseball performance for the LSU Tigers in 2023.

