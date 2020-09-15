UGA banning tailgating on campus during COVID-19 pandemic

article

The University of Georgia will not be allowing tailgating on campus during the football season due to fears over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Athens university announced that, while tailgating has been part of the school's home football games for decades, the tradition will not be permitted "in accordance with public health guidelines and counsel provided by our own UGA health officials."

Officials say the decision is consistent with what other SEC schools are doing, including Alabama, LSU, and Florida.

Fans will be allowed to gather with family members and whoever they traveled with and plan to sit with inside Sanford Stadium, but officials are requiring all attendants to have tickets and maintain social distancing.

Parking lots on campus will open three hours before kick-off.

"UGA Athletics thanks fans in advance for adhering to these necessary, but regrettable, changes," the UGA Athletic Association said in a statement.

While school officials "strongly encourage" anyone off-campus follow measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, they acknowledge that they can not enforce any rules of social gatherings off-campus.

Tailgating will resume when officials determine it is safe to do so.

