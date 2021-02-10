Uber to provide free rides for Atlantans to COVID-19 vaccination sites

article

Ride-hailing service Uber wants to make sure you have a way to get to a COVID-19 vaccination site.

The company will offer free rides to Walgreens stores for people who register for the shot.

The pilot program will start in Atlanta and three other cities next week before expanding to other areas.

Starting Friday, Walgreens will start administering vaccines at some stores in 15 states, including Georgia.

President Biden's COVID-19 advisors say the CDC will work with pharmacy chains to reach medically underserved and harder-to-reach communities, to vaccinate those at higher risk of suffering severe complications of COVID-19.

