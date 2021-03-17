Uber drivers in U.K. to get minimum wage, benefits
article
Uber drivers in the United Kingdom will be getting minimum wage and some benefits.
The move comes after the British Supreme Court sided with labor groups in a battle over whether drivers can be classified as employees.
It's a major defeat for Uber, which has fought similar challenges in the U.S. and elsewhere.
Drivers will also get paid time off and have access to pension plans.
