Uber driver shot in suspected road rage incident in Brookhaven

article

An Uber driver was taken to the hospital following what authorities believe to be a road rage incident Monday morning in Brookhaven.

According to Brookhaven police, the driver was shot inside his vehicle while traveling south in the 3400 bloc of Buford Highway. He was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police said the Uber driver was on-duty, but did not have a passenger in his vehicle.

Shooting investigation on Buford Highway in Brookhaven October 5, 2020 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

Police believe the suspect to be another driver who fled the area.

The investigation closed a southbound lane of Buford Highway near Briarwood Road. Northbound traffic was not impacted.

Shooting investigation on Buford Highway in Brookhaven October 5, 2020 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

Advertisement

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.